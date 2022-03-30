Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 90,154 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,154 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after buying an additional 140,534 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. 6,716,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,582. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

