Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 460 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

BATS:EEMV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 148,275 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62.

