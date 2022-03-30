Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,201 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $74,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Motco boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

QUAL stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.39. 1,083,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average is $137.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

