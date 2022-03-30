Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 12,863 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $59,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $257.80. 597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,078. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $226.32 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

