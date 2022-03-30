Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 929 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $340.58. 19,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,725. The company has a market cap of $215.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.71. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.07 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

