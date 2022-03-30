Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.38.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.83. 26,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,388. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.94. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.