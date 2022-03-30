Janney Capital Management LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 29,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 254,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 107,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

