Janney Capital Management LLC Has $21.52 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $21,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

CCI traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.87. 1,441,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.59. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.