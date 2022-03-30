Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 446,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 114,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,136,477. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.