Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

