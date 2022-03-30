J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 784 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

