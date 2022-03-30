J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $135.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

