J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 180,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.50. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

