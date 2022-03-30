J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $248,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

