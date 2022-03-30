J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. PGGM Investments boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 51.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 920,334 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 206.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 892,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after buying an additional 560,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $6,061,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.01%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

