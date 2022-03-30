J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $438.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

