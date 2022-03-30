J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.72.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $208.00. 11,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $701,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

