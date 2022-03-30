IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll Sells 16,772 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $259,273.41.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 210,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

