Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Releases Earnings Results

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 1,608,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,048. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.