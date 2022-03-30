iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) to announce $63.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $78.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $282.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $629,992.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 782,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,706,741 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,444,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,111,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,757. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

