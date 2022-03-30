Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 163,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10,566.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,635,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,118 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

