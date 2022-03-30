iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $67,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 163,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,956. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.69 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

