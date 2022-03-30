iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $285.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $238.34 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

