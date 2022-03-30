iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,861,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 56,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.20 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

