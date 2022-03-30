iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Holdings Lessened by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 978,330 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 181,185 shares during the period. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,451,000.

BATS:ICF traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. 308,753 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

