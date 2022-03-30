iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.04

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.04 and last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 5300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 159,838 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 147,532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 146,537 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.