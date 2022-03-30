iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,300 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,953,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
