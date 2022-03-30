iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,300 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,953,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.