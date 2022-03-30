Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. 134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.