IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $233.59 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.15 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.13.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.