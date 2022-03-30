IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will report $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.46. IQVIA reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $233.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.86 and its 200-day moving average is $249.13. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $189.15 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

