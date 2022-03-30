iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $11.01 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of IQ opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

