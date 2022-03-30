iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $11.01 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.01.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of IQ opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
