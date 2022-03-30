IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $12.39

Shares of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $12.71. IonQ shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 30,359 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,517,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $66,800,000. Acme LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $64,636,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $47,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

