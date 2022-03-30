IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. IonQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of IONQ opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IonQ (IONQ)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.