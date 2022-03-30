IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. IonQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IONQ opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $9,247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

