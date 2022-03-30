ION (ION) Achieves Market Cap of $299,489.68

ION (ION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, ION has traded 71.8% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $299,489.68 and approximately $147.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00206153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.64 or 0.00421616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,718,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,818,856 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.