Invitation Homes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,698 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,290 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

INVH stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,091 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

