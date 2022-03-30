Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $201.54. Investors Title shares last traded at $201.54, with a volume of 658 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Investors Title by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Investors Title by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

