Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Howard Financial Services LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 13.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $45,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.89. 2,052,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,325. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $140.67 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.