Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,814,086 shares.The stock last traded at $26.54 and had previously closed at $26.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,682,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1,002.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

