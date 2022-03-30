Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.09

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.09 and traded as high as $74.52. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 3,130 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 234.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 354.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the third quarter worth $1,137,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

