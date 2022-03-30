inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for inTEST’s earnings. inTEST reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that inTEST will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow inTEST.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

inTEST stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,205. inTEST has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $115.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

