inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for inTEST’s earnings. inTEST reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that inTEST will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow inTEST.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About inTEST (Get Rating)
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.