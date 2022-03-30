Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.88.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

NYSE IBP opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $86.07 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.