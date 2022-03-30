Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert Sells 1,546 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of INSP opened at $261.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.60 and its 200-day moving average is $237.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.