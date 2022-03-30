Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert Sells 1,546 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of INSP opened at $261.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.60 and its 200-day moving average is $237.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
