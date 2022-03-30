Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $755,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $248,419.71.

On Friday, January 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00.

SWAV opened at $195.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.90 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

