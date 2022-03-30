Insider Selling: Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) CEO Sells 8,026 Shares of Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) CEO David Allen Weber sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $19,182.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Allen Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63.

Shares of OTIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 127,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

