Insider Selling: Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) CEO Sells 8,026 Shares of Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) CEO David Allen Weber sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $19,182.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Allen Weber also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63.
Shares of OTIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 127,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomy (OTIC)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.