Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells 2,551 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50.

G. Clive Newall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00.

On Friday, March 18th, G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$1,845,805.26.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.87. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$43.06.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.53.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.