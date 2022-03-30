Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells C$71,510.80 in Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28.
ENB opened at C$57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.06. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$45.56 and a 1-year high of C$57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.2300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enbridge (Get Rating)
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.