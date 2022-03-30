Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells C$71,510.80 in Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28.

ENB opened at C$57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.06. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$45.56 and a 1-year high of C$57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.2300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

