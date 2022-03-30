Insider Selling: Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Insider Sells $18,937.71 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 13,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $18,937.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.26. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 510,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 576.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 443,836 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 268,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 209,891 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

