Insider Buying: Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Insider Buys 720 Shares of Stock

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) insider Peter Coward purchased 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £684 ($895.99).

SOHO opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The firm has a market cap of £381.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.60 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

