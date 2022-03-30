Insider Buying: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$17,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,362.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRV.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

