Insider Buying: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 756,419 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $16,754,680.85.

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 4,924,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,292. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $76,849,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

